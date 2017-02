HELSINKI Nov 3 Winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profits and gave an upbeat forecast for the full year on the back of strong demand.

July-September operating profit almost doubled from a year earlier to 95.4 million euros, beating an average forecast of 91.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Nokian Renkaat said it is positioned to improve full-year operating profit significantly from last year. It previously had forecast "clear" profit growth.