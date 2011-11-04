* Q3 operating profit 95.4 mln euros vs 91.4 mln in poll

* Sees full-year EBIT up significantly

* Strong tyre demand in Russia after heavy winters

* New tyre plant plan on schedule (Adds analyst's comments, details on Russian plant)

HELSINKI, Nov 4 Winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat reported a stronger-than-expected third quarter profit and gave an upbeat full-year forecast, supported by strong car sales and growing demand in Russia.

Nokian Renkaat said heavy snow in the past two winter seasons had emptied retailers' tyre inventories, allowing it to increase output as well as tyre prices despite a weaker global economy.

July-September operating profit almost doubled from a year earlier to 95.4 million euros ($131.1), slightly above an average forecast of 91.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.

"Our production output increased by 51 percent year-on-year both factories running full utilization, but not enough to fully satisfy the growth in demand," Chief Executive Kim Gran said in a statement. The company has plants in Russia and Finland.

Its third quarter sales of 346 million euros were up 41 percent year-on-year, in line with the market's average forecast. In its biggest market, Russia, sales rose 63 percent.

Natural rubber prices are also levelling off after a strong increase earlier in the year, also bolstering the company's bottom line.

It said it expects 2011 operating profit to grow significantly from 2010. Profit doubled in the first nine months.

"The overall situation remains the same in the fourth quarter, so the profitability outlook for the company is very good," said Swedbank analyst Tomi Tiilola, while adding a note of caution:

"But 2012 is a different story, and next spring will be more uncertain with summer tyre sales."

Shares in the company rose 2.8 percent in the early trade on the Helsinki bourse which was up 0.6 percent.

Nokian Renkaat said it was proceeding with plans to build a new tyre plant in Russia. Its full-year investment in Russia is set to total about 87 million euros, more than an earlier forecast of 75 million.

The new plant, which will be adjacent to an existing facility, is due to increase its annual car tyre capacity by 5-6 million to 20-21 million tyres during 2012-2014. ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)