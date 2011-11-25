* Says demand for heavy tyres has lowered

* Says to cut production in 2012

* Repeats 2011 guidance

* Shares drop some 4 pct (Adds share reaction, analyst quotes)

HELSINKI, Nov 25 Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat said demand for tyres used in harvesters, farming machines and other heavy machinery had weakened, forcing it to cut production next year.

Nokian Renkaat stock was 4.0 percent lower at 21.00 euros by 0900 GMT, while the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles and parts index was down 1.2 percent.

The company said on Friday it will begin talks with 260 staff in its heavy tyres unit on temporary and possibly permanent job cuts and said the unit will move to a discontinued five-day three-shift model.

"This was not a big surprise. There were signs of slowdown in heavy tyres in the third quarter," said Swedbank analyst Tomi Tiilola, adding the unit amounted to quite a small part of the group sales.

In 2010 the heavy tyres unit's sales amounted to 81 million euros, which was about 7 percent of the total sales.

"This indicates how weak the economy in general is right now, and that will in some time have an impact on the car and car tyres market," said Martin Sundman from FIM brokerage.

Nokian Renkaat said demand for car tyres was good and repeated the group forecast of operating profit improvement and sales growth for this year versus 2010. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)