HELSINKI, Nov 25 Finnish tyre maker Nokian
Renkaat said demand for tyres used in harvesters,
farming machines and other heavy machinery had weakened, forcing
it to cut production next year.
Nokian Renkaat stock was 4.0 percent lower at 21.00 euros by
0900 GMT, while the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles and parts index
was down 1.2 percent.
The company said on Friday it will begin talks with 260
staff in its heavy tyres unit on temporary and possibly
permanent job cuts and said the unit will move to a discontinued
five-day three-shift model.
"This was not a big surprise. There were signs of slowdown
in heavy tyres in the third quarter," said Swedbank analyst Tomi
Tiilola, adding the unit amounted to quite a small part of the
group sales.
In 2010 the heavy tyres unit's sales amounted to 81 million
euros, which was about 7 percent of the total sales.
"This indicates how weak the economy in general is right
now, and that will in some time have an impact on the car and
car tyres market," said Martin Sundman from FIM brokerage.
Nokian Renkaat said demand for car tyres was good and
repeated the group forecast of operating profit improvement and
sales growth for this year versus 2010.
