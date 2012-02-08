(Adds quote, details)

* Q4 op. profit 119.1 mln euros vs 126 mln in poll

* Says visibility for H1 good

* Sees 2012 sales, op. profit improving

HELSINKI, Feb 8 Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat said rising sales and falling raw material costs would lift its 2012 operating profit after it reported a smaller-than-expected profit rise for the last quarter of 2011.

The firm said on Wednesday demand for its tyres had remained strong on all core markets, despite global economic uncertainties.

"The visibility to the first half of 2012 sales and results is good," Chief Executive Kim Gran said in a statement.

Nokian Renkaat's October-December operating profit rose 30 percent to 119.1 million euros ($157.7 million), missing an average forecast of 126 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. The figure was at the low end of the forecast range.

Sales grew around 4 percent to 489.7 million euros, beating all estimates in the poll that had a range from 414 million to 478 million euros. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom. Editing by Mark Potter)