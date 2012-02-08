(Adds quote, details)
* Q4 op. profit 119.1 mln euros vs 126 mln in poll
* Says visibility for H1 good
* Sees 2012 sales, op. profit improving
HELSINKI, Feb 8 Finnish winter tyre
specialist Nokian Renkaat said rising sales and
falling raw material costs would lift its 2012 operating profit
after it reported a smaller-than-expected profit rise for the
last quarter of 2011.
The firm said on Wednesday demand for its tyres had remained
strong on all core markets, despite global economic
uncertainties.
"The visibility to the first half of 2012 sales and results
is good," Chief Executive Kim Gran said in a statement.
Nokian Renkaat's October-December operating profit rose 30
percent to 119.1 million euros ($157.7 million), missing an
average forecast of 126 million euros in a Reuters poll of
analysts. The figure was at the low end of the forecast range.
Sales grew around 4 percent to 489.7 million euros, beating
all estimates in the poll that had a range from 414 million to
478 million euros.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom. Editing by Mark Potter)