HELSINKI, Oct 16 Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat, hit by weak demand and inventory overhang which depressed prices, warned its third-quarter profit would miss expectations and gave notice that second-half earnings would underperform last year's.

Shares in the company fell over 13 percent on Tuesday after the company estimated operating profit in July-September fell to 85 million euros ($110.96 million) from 95 million a year earlier.

That was 18 percent lower than the average analyst estimate of 104 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

The firm is due to publish its official quarterly report on Oct 30.

Sauli Vilen from Finnish equity research firm Inderes said the warning was "fairly brutal" and would force analysts to reconsider their forecasts for the rest of the year.

"The estimates for the fourth quarter will be cut quite heavily as the difficulties in Central Europe remain," he said.

Analysts said winter tyre inventories at retailers and manufacturers were high in Europe due to a mild winter in 2011-2012. As overall demand remained weak, companies lowered prices aggressively.

"There has been a question mark whether the company could offset weakness in Central Europe with its Russian business and other operations. It appears it couldn't fully, and add to that Europe has been even weaker than expected," said Swedbank analyst Tomi Tiilola.

Nokian Renkaat last year made 28 percent of its sales in Central and Eastern Europe and 38 percent from Nordics. Around 27 percent came from Russia and CIS countries, a region that has become a strength for the company.

In Russia, the company has a factory producing 11 million tyres annually as well its own tyre distribution chain. It is also planning to build a new tyre plant in Vsevolozhsk, near St Petersburg.

"The good thing about this warning was, there was nothing Russia-related in it," Vilen said.

Nokian Renkaat said operating profit in the second half of the year would miss the 215 million euros reported in the same period a year earlier.

It reiterated its full-year sales and profit would be higher than in 2011, citing strong growth in Russia. ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Editing by Ritsuko Ando and David Cowell)