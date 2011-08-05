* Q2 operating profit 93.3 mln euros vs 94.8 mln in poll

* Europe debt woes effect limited -- for now

(Adds CEO comments)

HELSINKI, Aug 5 Finnish tyre firm Nokian Renkaat reported a 53 percent jump in quarterly operating profit, helped by booming demand in Russia and the Nordics.

April-June operating profit rose to 93.3 million euros, mostly in line with an average forecast of 94.8 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

It also reiterated its outlook for operating profit and sales to be stronger this year than in 2010.

"In Europe there has been uncertainty related to the governmental borrowing and its effects to financial markets but so far it has had minor input on the private sector's spending," Chief Executive Kim Gran said in a statement, but also warned:

"The uncertainty in macroeconomics has increased globally and may convert into weaker demand."

Its quarterly sales of 338.8 million euros was slightly below the market's average forecast of 348 million.

(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)