HELSINKI Oct 16 Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat warned its July-December operating profit would be weaker than a year ago due to lower demand and prices in Central Europe.

It said on Tuesday its third quarter net sales were estimated at 365 million euros ($472.16 million) and operating profit 85 million euros.

Shares in the company were down 7.1 percent by 1107 GMT. ($1 = 0.7730 euros)