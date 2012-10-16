UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Oct 16 Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat warned its July-December operating profit would be weaker than a year ago due to lower demand and prices in Central Europe.
It said on Tuesday its third quarter net sales were estimated at 365 million euros ($472.16 million) and operating profit 85 million euros.
Shares in the company were down 7.1 percent by 1107 GMT. ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman) (jussi.rosendahl@thomsonreuters.com; +358 9 6805 0248; Reuters Messaging: jussi.rosendahl.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources