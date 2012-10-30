HELSINKI Oct 30 Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat said it expected sales of winter tyres to increase in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, thanks to its healthy core markets in Russia and Northern Europe.

July-September operating profit was 85.5 million euros ($110.34 million) on sales of 368 million euros, in line with its warning earlier this month.

The company repeated its forecast for 2012 net sales and improving operating profit year-on-year. It said sales in Russia will improve compared to 2011.

($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)