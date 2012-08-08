* Q2 operating profit 113 mln euros vs forecast 123 mln
* Says winter tyre sales may be pushed back to Q4
* Plans to decide on third plant "fairly soon"
* Shares close 5.1 pct lower
(Recasts lead, adds CEO, analyst quotes, updates shares)
By Terhi Kinnunen
HELSINKI, Aug 8 Finnish tyre maker Nokian
Renkaat warned it could delay plans to build a third
plant if the economy weakens, after it reported quarterly
results below forecasts.
The winter tyre specialist - which makes roughly half of its
sales in Russia - is considering building a plant to serve
Central European markets where it sees growth potential.
"We need it at some point, in a couple of years," Chief
Executive Kim Gran told Reuters on Wednesday, adding the
decision was expected soon. However, if the global economy
deteriorates, that would delay it, he said.
Gran said Serbia was one of the countries it had been
looking at for the new plant but there were also other options.
It will not build a new plant in Russia.
Nokian Renkaat has two plants, a small one in the Finnish
town of Nokia and a large factory in Vsevolozhsk, near St
Petersburg, where it is ramping up production.
Second-quarter operating profit rose 21 percent to 113
million euros ($140 million), below an average forecast of 123
million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.
Sales at 414 million euros, up 22 percent year-on-year, also
missed the average forecast.
Swedbank analyst Tomi Tiilola said investors had expected
declining raw material prices and good product mix would boost
Nokian Renkaat's results more.
The company said it sold fewer higher-margin tyres for
s ports utility vehicles compared with the previous quarter.
Nokian Renkaat also warned that sales to distributors of
more expensive and more profitable winter tyres could be delayed
to the fourth quarter in Central Europe because they still have
unsold tyres from last winter in their warehouses.
Shares which had risen more than 30 percent over the past
year on expectations of strong growth in Russia, closed 5.1
percent lower 31.01 euros.
"The share fall is a combination of results, profitability
slightly missing the consensus and the firm's modest
cautiousness about the second half," Tiilola said.
The company reiterated its outlook that sales and full-year
operating profit would grow in 2012.
Gran said the company estimated it would produce 16.5
million tyres this year, up from 13.8 million in 2011.
"That is still quite healthy growth," he said.
($1 = 0.8052 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Erica
Billingham)