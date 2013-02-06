HELSINKI Feb 6 Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat warned that its first-quarter profits would fall compared with a year earlier due to weak demand for cars and tyres.

The company also said that its fourth-quarter operating profit had fallen 6 percent year-on-year to 111.8 million euros ($151 million), missing the average forecast among analysts for 118 million euros.

However, it proposed a dividend of 1.45 euros per share, up from 1.20 euros last year and more than the market consensus of 1.33 euros.

($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Chris Gallagher)