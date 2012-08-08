Austrian police arrest man who appeared in public as Hitler
VIENNA, Feb 13 Austrian police have detained a man for glorifying the Nazi regime, after he appeared in public dressed as Adolf Hitler, a police spokesman said.
(Corrects percentage figure in second paragraph to 21, from 32.)
HELSINKI Aug 8 Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat reported a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit and said Europe's economic uncertainty was discouraging customers from stocking up on tyres.
April-June operating profit rose 21 percent to 113 million euros ($140 million), below an average forecast of 123 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.
The company said distributors who sell its tyres were opting to carry low stock because of the economic uncertainty. But it said business in Russia was comparatively healthy, and reiterated its outlook for sales and full-year operating profit will grow in 2012. ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Ryan Woo)
VIENNA, Feb 13 Austrian police have detained a man for glorifying the Nazi regime, after he appeared in public dressed as Adolf Hitler, a police spokesman said.
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Mick McGuire, founder of activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, told CNBC on Monday that Deckers Outdoor Corp had erred by investing significantly in physical retail stores.
BOSTON, Feb 13 Executive pay that is disproportionate to a company's past performance may also signal that poor returns are coming, according to a study set for release on Monday by shareholder activist group As You Sow.