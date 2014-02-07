UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Feb 6 Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian Renkaat proposed a smaller-than-expected annual dividend after a fall in fourth-quarter operating profit due to weak car sales in Russia.
The company's fourth-quarter operating profit fell to 93 million euros ($126 million) from 112 million a year earlier, below an average forecast of 105 million euros in a Reuters poll. The result included a one-off loss of 8 million euros.
It proposed an annual dividend of 1.45 euros per share, unchanged from a year earlier, while the market expected 1.63 euros.
Nokian said net sales and operating profit will likely grow in 2014, but that it saw a "slow start" in the first quarter.($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources