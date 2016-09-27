(Adds comment, background, share price reaction)

HELSINKI, Sept 27 The chief executive of Finland's Nokian Tyres, Ari Lehtoranta, is stepping down to take the helm at smaller Finnish company Caverion , raising concerns among investors over the tyre maker's future.

Nokian, which has its main factory in Russia, has been hit hard by the weakened rouble and economic slowdown in the country, and Lehtoranta has led the company's efforts to balance the losses with growth in other markets.

Shares in Nokian fell on the news and were down 2.8 percent at 30.80 euros by 0906 GMT, while building systems and services company Caverion gained 3.9 percent to 6.65 euros.

"It's a great recruitment for Caverion, but a loss for Nokian," said Inderes Equity Research analyst Sauli Vilen.

"There's now new uncertainty about the company. They are halfway through their current strategy period and are expected to announce plans for a new factory this year."

Lehtoranta, who joined Nokian as CEO from lift maker Kone in 2014, will make the switch at the end of the year, the companies said on Tuesday.

Nokian said it will now begin the search for a new CEO but gave no indication of when it hopes to make an apointment.

Lehtoranta is already familiar with Caverion's operations, having been a board member since 2013 and chairman since 2015.

Caverion CEO Fredrik Strand stepped down in May, shortly before the company announced a plan to cut jobs and restructure operations. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by David Goodman)