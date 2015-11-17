* Sees minimum 4-5 pct annual growth in 2016-2018

* Weak sales ahead in Russia

* Shares fall 2.4 pct (Recasts with Russia outlook, adds analyst comment)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Nov 17 Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian Tyres said a fast recovery was unlikely in Russia, where it operates its main plant, giving a disappointing forecast for the group's sales growth.

Nokian was ahead of its Western rivals Michelin and Continental to set up a large factory in Russia, previously a prime market for its lucrative cold-weather tyres, giving it a market leading position.

But a drop in demand due to the Ukraine crisis and a weak rouble have hit the company hard since last year, and said it faces more tough years ahead.

"By 2018 the total market will still be below the peak levels of 2012," the company said in an annual presentation to investors on Tuesday.

"Competition has clearly intensified, with major manufacturers expanding their product ranges into cheaper segments, adopting aggressive pricing strategies and localizing their production."

Nokian said it expects total annual sales to grow at minimum between 4-5 percent for 2016-2018, sending its shares down 2.4 percent.

"Markets were expecting somewhat faster growth," said Inderes analyst Sauli Vilen. "The company had previously suggested that Russia could turn around at some point, but now, the message was more like zero growth for an unquantifiable number of years."

He added that the company's aim to pay out at least half of net profit through 2016-2018 through steady or rising dividends disappointed some investors who had hoped for a larger distribution.

Nokian said it will decide on a third plant in the United States or Eastern Europe by the fourth quarter of next year. In addition to its Russian operation, the firm has a smaller plant in Finland. ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Editing by Louise Heavens)