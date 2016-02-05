HELSINKI Feb 5 Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian Tyres on Friday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits as strong sales in Europe and lower raw material costs offset weak demand from Russia.

Nokian's fourth-quarter operating profit increased 22 percent from a year ago to about 95 million euros ($106 million), topping analysts' average expectation of 81 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company proposed an annual dividend of 1.50 euros, also ahead of the market consensus, and said it expected its sales and operating profit this year to be flat from 2015. ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)