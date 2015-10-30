HELSINKI Oct 30 Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian Tyres on Friday reported surprise rise in its quarterly profits as growth in North America and the Nordic region helped offset falling sales in recession-hit Russia, its key market.

Nokian's third-quarter operating profit rose 0.3 percent from a year ago 72.4 million euros ($79.5 million), beating analysts' average expectation of 66.5 million euros in Reuters poll.

The company repeated its full-year profit forecast, expecting falling sales and an operating profit of 270-295 million euros, down from 309 million euros last year. ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)