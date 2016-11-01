* Q3 sales, profit up 2 pct y/y

* Key Russia division posts rising sales

* Shares jump 7.4 pct (Adds comments from CEO, analyst, background, updates shares)

By Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell

HELSINKI, Nov 1 Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres Oyj reported a surprise rise in its Russian business in the third quarter and lifted its outlook for the country on Tuesday, saying its key market was showing signs of stabilising.

Signs that Russian sales may now be turning the corner sent the company's shares up 7 percent.

Nokian, whose main factory is near St Petersburg, is among European companies most exposed to Russia and it has been hit hard in recent years by a weaker rouble and the country's economic slowdown.

Its sales in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States rose 3.1 percent in the third quarter from a year ago, rebounding after sliding 28.5 percent in the previous quarter, it said.

For 2016 as a whole, Nokian now expects sales to distributors in Russia to decline by 10-15 percent, compared to a previous forecast for a more than 15 percent drop.

Nokian was ahead of its Western rivals Michelin and Continental in establishing a large factory in Russia, which has been a prime market for Nokian's mainstay products, high-margin winter tyres.

Russia's economic recession, however, has prompted Nokian to look for growth from other markets and it is considering building a new factory, possibly in the United States.

Chief Executive Ari Lehtoranta, who will leave the company at the end of the year, said that although the Russian economy remains weak, distributors' low inventory levels and improving financial situation would support demand for tyres going into next year.

"The summer tyre season in Russia was a positive surprise and one of the first ... signs of the economic situation stabilising," he told a news conference.

"Now, the winter tyre season is almost halfway through in Russia and it has gone well for us, better than we expected."

Shares in the company jumped 7.4 percent by 1057 GMT, almost erasing the stock's losses this year.

"This is encouraging. The company has lost a lot of turnover in Russia in the past years, so an end of the decline is a very good thing for them," said Sauli Vilen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research, who has a "reduce" rating on the stock.

"The market estimates for the company will be lifted."

If the season goes well, Vilen said the company could raise its 2016 guidance for flat sales and profits.

Lehtoranta's unexpected announcement in September that he would leave Nokian had unnerved investors and the company has still to name his successor. He is leaving to take the helm at Finnish building systems and services company firm Caverion .

Nokian's total operating profit in the third quarter rose 2 percent from a year ago to 74 million euros ($81 million), roughly in line with market forecasts. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Fenton)