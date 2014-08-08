UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Aug 8 Nokian Tyres plc : * CEO says expect sales volume in Russia to be at about flat in Q3 y/y * CEO says could increase production volumes in Finland if Russia tyre exports
are blocked due to sanctions * CEO says increased production in Finland could make up half of potentially
lost Russia exports (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources