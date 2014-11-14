LONDON Nov 14 Nokia Oyj CEO told investors and analysts in London:

* brand will return to consumer world, not looking at direct re-entry into consumer handsets

* licensing of nokia brand in handsets possible in the long run

* likes bolt-on acquisitions in disruptive technology, extending footprint

* will gain share from both larger and smaller players, driven by lte, small cells