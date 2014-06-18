HELSINKI, June 18 Nokia Oyj : * Adjusts the conversion price of its EUR 750 million convertible bonds * Says has adjusted the conversion price of its EUR 750 million convertible

bonds (the "bonds") to EUR 2.44 per share due to the distribution of

dividends * Says maximum number of shares that the bonds can be converted to is increased

by 20 192 323 shares (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)