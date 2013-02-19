HELSINKI Feb 19 Telecom gear joint venture Nokia Siemens Networks said it appointed Samih Elhage as new chief financial officer as predecessor Marco Schroeter is leaving the company after serving for two years.

Elhage joined NSN last year as chief operating officer, a role the company will discontinue.

Schroeter, who joined the company in 2011, leaves it with immediate effect, NSN said in a statement. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Anthony Barker)