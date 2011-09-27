HELSINKI, Sept 27 Nokia Siemens Networks said on Tuesday it has started to sell a USB-dongle and two wireless router models for new TD-LTE network technology, marking its entrance into the devices business.

The new devices, stemming from its $975 million acquisition of Motorola Solutions' network gear business, are commercially available to support 4G services using the TD-LTE standard in the 2.3 GHz and 2.6 GHz bands, it said.

Nokia Siemens Networks, the world's second-largest mobile network equipment maker, is a 50:50 venture between Nokia and Siemens (SIEGn.DE). (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by David Hulmes)