HELSINKI, Sept 5 Telecom equipment vendor Nokia Siemens Networks said on Monday it has won an order to replace and expand mobile networks of operator Go in Malta.
It did not disclose the value of the deal.
Go's current network was built by Alcatel-Lucent and Nortel, now part of Ericsson (ERICb.ST).
Emirates International Telecommunications Malta Ltd, owned by Dubai Holdings companies, owns 60 percent of Go. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Dan Lalor)
