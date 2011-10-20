STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Nokia's telecom gear venture
Nokia Siemens Networks posted a surprise small
third-quarter profit on Thursday and repeated it still hoped for
a positive operating margin for the full year.
Nokia Siemens Networks, a 50-50 venture of Nokia
and Siemens (SIEGn.DE), has struggled for profitability since it
was formed in 2007 amid tight operator spending and fierce
competition from rivals Huawei and Ericsson (ERICb.ST).
In the third quarter, the venture made an underlying
(nonIFRS) operating profit of 6.0 million euros compared with a
forecast for a 31.5 million loss in a Reuters poll.
Nokia Siemens said it expected fourth-quarter sales to be
between 3.7 and 4.0 billion euros and its underlying operating
profit margin would be between 1 percent and 4 percent.
On Sept 29 Nokia and Siemens said they would both put in
additional 500 million euros into the venture to strengthen its
financial position.