BANGALORE, Sept 11 Mobile network equipment maker Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) is in talks with various companies to sell its business support systems (BSS) unit, Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said on Tuesday.

Ericsson is in pole position to buy NSN's business support systems unit, which provides billing and charging systems for telecoms operators, Dow Jones Newswires reported earlier this month. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)