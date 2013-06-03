Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI, June 3 Telecom equipment maker Nokia Siemens Networks said it plans to shut down a small factory in India at the end of July as part of a global cost-cutting drive.
A spokeswoman for the joint venture between Nokia and Siemens said the Kolkata plant, which employs 48 people and makes fixed-line communications equipment, was "non-core and also unprofitable."
The company's massive restructuring drive, including asset sales and 17,000 job cuts worldwide, have helped NSN's operating and gross margins rise in recent quarters. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)