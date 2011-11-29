BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
HELSINKI Nov 29 NewNet Communication Techonologies plans to buy some WiMax high speed network activities from the telecom gear joint venture Nokia Siemens Networks, NSN said on Tuesday.
The price of the deal was not disclosed.
NSN said in a statement the deal was expected to close by end-December and some 300 NSN employees would transfer to NewNet.
NewNet is owned by A California-based private equity firm Skyview Capital LLC. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: