HELSINKI Nov 29 NewNet Communication Techonologies plans to buy some WiMax high speed network activities from the telecom gear joint venture Nokia Siemens Networks, NSN said on Tuesday.

The price of the deal was not disclosed.

NSN said in a statement the deal was expected to close by end-December and some 300 NSN employees would transfer to NewNet.

NewNet is owned by A California-based private equity firm Skyview Capital LLC. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)