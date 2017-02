HELSINKI Feb 3 Nokia on Friday denied reports that Siemens may be seeking a new chief executive for their network equipment joint venture, Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN).

A union representative at Siemens' supervisory board said earlier that the firm was looking to replace Chief Executive Rajeev Suri at NSN.

"This is complete rubbish," said a spokesman for Nokia. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki)