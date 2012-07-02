MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Sycomore, Commerzbank, J. Safra Sarasin
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SINGAPORE, July 2 Singapore container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), which has reported losses for the past five quarters, said on Monday it plans to sell its Singapore headquarter building to raise funds.
"NOL has retained the commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle to market the property," the firm said in a stock market filing.
The sale of the 29-year-old, 26-storey building will "release capital for strategic investment", NOL added.
NOL has not decided on a reserve price for its headquarter building which is located along Alexandra Road to the west of Singapore's central business district. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Says signs 13 year mortgage loan agreement for 2.5 million euros ($2.6 million) with Banco Sabadell Source text: http://bit.ly/2lK0U6s
* Hanlon - Announced a new agreement with Morningstar Inc for Morningstar's ByAllAccounts on Hanlon's Wealth Platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: