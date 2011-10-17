China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines , the world's seventh largest container shipping firm, reported on Monday a 19 percent fall in average revenue per container as shipping rates plunged.
NOL said in a statement it carried 229,300 forty-foot equivalent units (FEU) during the four weeks to Sept 23, up 5 percent from 217,500 FEU a year ago. However, the average revenue per FEU during that period fell to $2,501 from $3,104 last year.
"The decline in average revenue per FEU was mainly due to lower rates in the major trade lanes, particularly Asia-Europe and intra-Asia," NOL said.
For the period between the start of the year and Sept 23, NOL carried 8 percent more cargo as the average revenue per FEU fell by 9 percent. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
* Incident occurred in vicinity of the Scarborough Shoal (Adds China Defense Ministry comment)
(Adds Industrial Production Index table) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 Malaysia's industrial production in December rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier, helped by growth in the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors, government data showed on Friday. The figure was above the median forecast of 4.4 percent in a Reuters poll, but slower than November's pace of 6.2 percent. Major sub-sectors that expanded in December were petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, el