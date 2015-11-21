PARIS Nov 21 Neptune Orient Lines Ltd
said on Saturday it has entered exclusive talks with France's
CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping firm, over
a potential acquisition of the Singapore-based company.
Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL), controlled by Singapore
state investment company Temasek Holdings, said in a statement
it had entered the exclusive talks until Dec. 7.
NOL, which has struggled in a prolonged downturn in the
global shipping market, said this month it was in preliminary
discussions with CMA CGM and A.P. Moller-Maersk.
CMA CGM could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Gus Trompiz; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)