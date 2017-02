SINGAPORE Jan 30 Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), the world's sixth largest container shipping firm, said on Monday average revenue per container fell 14 percent in the six weeks to Dec 30 due to lower rates in major trade lanes.

NOL said the average revenue fell to $2,265 per forty-foot equivalent unit (FEU) during the period, down from $2,647 a year earlier.

The Singapore firm carried 357,909 FEU during that period, up 6 percent from a year ago. (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kevin Lim)