SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Singapore container shipping
firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) reported a 8 percent
rise in its cargo in the four weeks to Aug 26 from a year ago,
but weaker Asia-Europe and intra-Asia rates pushed its average
revenue lower by 20 percent.
NOL said in a statement it carried 235,200 forty-foot
equivalent units (FEU) during the four weeks, up from 216,900
units a year ago.
However, the average revenue per FEU during that period fell
to $2,559 per FEU from $3,181 last year.
NOL said on a year to date basis, it carried 8 percent more
cargo, but the average revenue per FEU fell by 7 percent
year-to-date compared to the same period a year ago.
