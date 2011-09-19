SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Singapore container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) reported a 8 percent rise in its cargo in the four weeks to Aug 26 from a year ago, but weaker Asia-Europe and intra-Asia rates pushed its average revenue lower by 20 percent.

NOL said in a statement it carried 235,200 forty-foot equivalent units (FEU) during the four weeks, up from 216,900 units a year ago.

However, the average revenue per FEU during that period fell to $2,559 per FEU from $3,181 last year.

NOL said on a year to date basis, it carried 8 percent more cargo, but the average revenue per FEU fell by 7 percent year-to-date compared to the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)