SINGAPORE Aug 22 Singapore's Neptune Orient
Lines (NOL) , the world's seventh largest container
shipping firm, reported a 7 percent rise in its cargo in the
four weeks to July 29 from a year ago, but weaker Asia-Europe
and intra-Asia rates pushed its average revenue lower by 17
percent.
NOL said in a statement it carried 235,200 forty-foot
equivalent (FEU) during the four weeks, up from 220,200 units a
year ago. NOL said the higher volume was due to the greater
demand from the intra-Asia and Asia-Europe trade lanes.
However, the average revenue per FEU during that period fell
to $2,557 per FEU from $3,076 last year.
NOL said on the year to date basis, the company said it
carried 8 percent more cargo, but the average revenue per FEU
fell by 5 percent compared to the same period a year ago.
