BRUSSELS, April 21 EU antitrust regulators are
set to approve CMA CGM's $2.4 billion takeover of Neptune Orient
Lines after the French shipping group agreed to pull
NOL out from a rival shipping alliance, two people familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
CMA CGM, the world No. 3 container shipping company, is
looking to the deal to bolster its position vis-a-vis industry
leader Maersk Line and No. 2 player Swiss-based
MSC.
CMA CGM's plan to withdraw NOL from the G6 alliance, which
competes with its Ocean Three alliance, was able to address
European Commission concerns, the people said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)