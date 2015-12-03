(Adds details)
By Gus Trompiz and Saeed Azhar
PARIS/SINGAPORE Dec 3 French shipping giant CMA
CGM has obtained firm commitments from banks to
finance the takeover of Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL)
, which has a market value of $2.2 billion, two people
familiar with the deal said.
CMA CGM, which is in exclusive talks to initially buy nearly
67 percent of NOL from state investor Temasek Holdings, has
tapped lenders including HSBC, BNP Paribas
and JPMorgan to help finance the transaction through a
syndication process, the sources said.
Family-owned CMA CGM is ranked as the world's third-largest
container shipping firm and a takeover of NOL would boost its
position on transpacific routes at a time when operators are
struggling with overcapacity and low freight rates.
As the talks approach a Dec. 7 deadline, NOL shares are
hovering close to their highest level since Feb 2013 and its
share price has risen over 40 percent this year, outperforming a
double-digit decline in the Singapore benchmark index.
One of the sources said potential synergies were significant
and would justify relatively high multiples in the acquisition
cost. The other source said the financing would be marketed in
Europe and the United States.
CMA CGM, NOL, Temasek and the banks declined to comment.
The sale of Temasek's stake would trigger a mandatory offer
for the rest of NOL and could lead to the de-listing of NOL,
whose APL unit is ranked as the world's 13th-biggest container
shipping firm.
The deal would not change CMA CGM's global ranking, but it
would enable the combined entity to dominate the transpacific
lanes with a 12 percent share ahead of the 9 percent of global
market leader AP Moeller-Maersk's Maersk Line,
Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Ross said last month.
Rating agency Fitch in a report this week warned that
overcapacity, lower economic growth and weak commodity prices
would create a challenging environment for Asian shipping
companies in the medium term.
Smaller shipping companies are likely to be among the most
at risk, and consolidation is highly likely among larger ones,
it said.
Boutique firm Messier Maris & Associes is advising CMA CGM
on the deal, while Citigroup is advising NOL, sources
said.
A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment, while no one at
Messier Maris was available for comment.
(Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard in Paris, Emiliano
Mellino in London, Chien Mi Wong and Lawrence White in Hong
Kong, Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Greg Mahlich)