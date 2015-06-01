NEW YORK, June 1 Nomad Holdings Ltd is hot for more frozen food deals following its $2.8 billion acquisition of Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd, even as the category faces an image problem as some consumers opt for fresher fare.

Executives said in an interview on Monday that Nomad can accelerate its sales growth by buying companies that compete in faster-growing areas within frozen food sector such as desserts, potato products and pizza. Iglo is Europe's biggest frozen food business and the company behind the Birds Eye brand.

"It's a fragmented industry," said Stefan Descheemaeker, the newly appointed chief executive at Nomad, an acquisition company formed in 2014. "We know there is value in being a consolidator."

According to market research firm Euromonitor International, Iglo held a roughly 3 percent share of the global frozen food market, second only to Nestle SA.

"If we want top line growth, we need to invest in the category," Descheemaeker added.

One possibility would be to make more acquisitions in Europe.

He also said Nomad will continue Iglo's strategy of expanding its e-commerce business. Iglo said last year it hoped Birds Eye would generate 25 percent of sales online by 2017, up from 10 percent.

It is a tough time to be in the frozen foods business. Iglo said in February that its 2014 sales fell 2 percent from the year earlier period, when adjusted for currency. The company said that, overall, the frozen category in Europe was flat during the period.

Other food makers are looking to shed their slower growing frozen fare businesses. General Mills Inc is looking to sell its Green Giant vegetable business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters in March. And Nestle said in April it was in talks to sell its frozen food unit, Davigel, to food service operator Brakes Group.

"We think in spite of all the headwinds, it has superb margins, it has a leading position," said Noam Gottesman, one of Nomad's founders, of Iglo. "It's a very well run company." (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley. Editing by Andre Grenon)