MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia's Nomos Bank NMOSq.L has decided to exercise a call option on a subordinated Eurobond issue worth $125 million next month, the lender said on Friday.

The lender, ranked among Russia's top 15 by assets, issued the 10-year subordinated Eurobond in October 2006 with a five-year call option.

Nomos said it will replace the issue with a subordinated loan worth 6 billion roubles ($187 million) maturing in 2021, but did not disclose any other terms.

"Refinancing the Eurobond would help Nomos to support its capital adequacy (as of first half 2011, total capital adequacy ratio was 16.3 percent) under the rapid expansion of its loan portfolio," VTB Capital said in a research note on Friday.

"We assume one of the reasons for switching the currency is that the turbulent market situation limits the bank's ability to borrow in FX (foreign currency)."

Nomos is also planning to raise a one-year syndicated loan worth around $150 million for refinancing purposes, a source close to the bank told Reuters.

The source added the syndicated loan may come under a rate of LIBOR plus 325 basis points.

Russia's top lender Sberbank is also looking to tap the syndicated loan market for up to $2 billion amid an ongoing dollar squeeze, banking sources told Reuters this week.

($1 = 32.062 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Hulmes)