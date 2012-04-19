BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp's Islamic banking division Q4 profit rises
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
MOSCOW, April 19 Nomos bank , one of the largest privately-controlled listed Russian banks, is guiding investors towards a yield of 10.00-10.25 percent for its upcoming seven-year Eurobond issue, a banking source and IFR reported on Thursday.
Sources close to the deal told Reuters last week that Nomos had planned to begin a roadshow for a dollar-denominated Eurobond on April 16.
JP Morgan, Citi and VTB Capital are arranging the deal for Nomos, ranked among Russia's top 15 banks by assets, the sources had said. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova)
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.