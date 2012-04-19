MOSCOW, April 19 Nomos bank , one of the largest privately-controlled listed Russian banks, is guiding investors towards a yield of 10.00-10.25 percent for its upcoming seven-year Eurobond issue, a banking source and IFR reported on Thursday.

Sources close to the deal told Reuters last week that Nomos had planned to begin a roadshow for a dollar-denominated Eurobond on April 16.

JP Morgan, Citi and VTB Capital are arranging the deal for Nomos, ranked among Russia's top 15 banks by assets, the sources had said. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova)