MOSCOW, April 20 Nomos bank , one of the largest privately-controlled listed Russian banks, raised $500 million via a seven-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at the low end of an initial guidance, IFR reported on Friday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said that Nomos priced the deal at a 10 percent yield, while the initial guidance was 10.00-10.25 percent.

JP Morgan, Citi and VTB Capital were arranging the deal for Nomos, ranked among Russia's top 15 banks by assets, sources close to the deal told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)