MOSCOW, Sept 6 Mid-sized Russian lender Nomos bank NMOSq.L said its net profit rose 55 percent in the second quarter, as net interest income almost doubled.

Net profit of 2.55 billion roubles ($86.4 million) for Nomos, ranked among Russia's top 15 lenders by assets, was slightly below market expectations, with analysts expecting 2.62 billion roubles.

Nomos, which raised $782 million in a London initial public offering (IPO) in April, said it almost doubled its net interest income to 5.77 billion roubles in the second quarter, up from 2.68 billion roubles in the same period last year.

"We consider the operating results to be solid, with the bank posting strong lending growth and demonstrating an ability to shield margins," VTB Capital said in a research note.

The lender said on Tuesday its net interest margin (NIM) added 30 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 5.5 percent, putting Nomos' profitability second only to domestic state-giant Sberbank .

Nomos added that its loan book had increased 14.3 percent between end-2010 and end-June due to "healthy growth of customer lending across all segments, with small business and retail progressing at a faster pace".

Nomos said in June it planned to post over 11 billion roubles net profit for the whole 2011.

VTB Capital sees the lender's bottom line at 12 billion roubles this year.

Nomos' London-listed shares were trading at $13.50 at 1305 GMT, below the IPO price of $17.5. ($1 = 29.493 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alfred Kueppers and Helen Massy-Beresford)