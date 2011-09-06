MOSCOW, Sept 6 Russian mid-sized lender Nomos bank NMOSq.L said on Tuesday its second quarter net profit rose by 55 percent to 2.55 billion roubles ($86.4 million) but the results fell short of market expectations.

Nomos, ranked among Russia's top 15 lenders by assets, had been expected by analysts to boost earnings to 2.62 billion roubles.

Nomos, which undertook an initial public offering in April that raised over $700 million, said it almost doubled its net interest income to 5.77 billion roubles in the second quarter,up from 2.68 billion roubles the same period last year. ($1 = 29.493 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)