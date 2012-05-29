MOSCOW May 29 Nomos bank , one of the largest privately-controlled listed Russian lenders, posted 3.2 billion roubles ($99.69 million) in first quarter net profit, up 26 percent and broadly in line with market expectations.

Nomos was expected to post a net profit of 3.26 billion roubles for the first three months, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The lender, ranked among Russia's top 30 banks by assets, said on Tuesday its total net customer loans grew by 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted for movements in exchange rates the net customer loan portfolio increased by 3.0 percent.

Nomos added that its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 12.8 percent at the end of the first quarter, up from 12 percent last year. The lender's net interest margin stood at 5.1 percent, in line with the first quarter of 2011. ($1 = 32.1007 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)