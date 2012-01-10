* Jesse Bhattal, Nomura's top-ranking ex-Lehman exec, quits
TOKYO/HONG KONG, Jan 10 Jasjit Bhattal,
the highest-ranking ex-Lehman executive at Nomura Holdings
, resigned on Tuesday after the wholesale division he
led suffered heavy losses and forced the Japanese investment
bank to scale back its global expansion.
The departure of Bhattal is the latest blow to Nomura's
ambitions to join the elite ranks of global investment banks
following its acquisition of Lehman Brothers' European and Asian
operations after the storied Wall Street firm collapsed in 2008.
India-born Bhattal, 55, was the former Asia Pacific CEO for
Lehman and helped negotiate the sale to Japan's top broker. A
seasoned international banker, he was a key legacy Lehman figure
who played a major role in pushing Nomura into overseas markets.
Bhattal was chief executive of Nomura's wholesale division,
which posted a 73 billion yen ($950 million) pre-tax loss in the
July-September quarter, hit like other global banks by the
downturn in financial markets and a slowdown in dealmaking.
Nomura launched a $1.2 billion cost-cutting drive in
November mainly targeting the wholesale operations, stepping up
restructuring amid the threat of a possible credit rating
downgrade and speculation it could become a takeover target.
"The wholesale business has been a drag on profitability and
this led to the cost cuts to preserve their credit rating. It's
not unexpected that at some point we were going to see change at
the top of the division," said Makarim Salman, head of Japan
Financials Research at Jefferies in Tokyo.
"With the tough choices that Nomura is having to make at all
levels, nothing is sacred."
Bhattal, the first non-Japanese to be named to Nomura's top
decision-making committee, has decided to retire from investment
banking, Nomura said. He will also relinquish the deputy
president post of the Nomura group.
Takumi Shibata, Nomura's chief operating officer and the
architect of the Lehman acquisition, will take over Bhattal's
responsibilities for now, while leading the search for a
permanent successor, the company said in a statement.
Nomura's deal for Lehman was signed in September 2008, just
a week after the Wall Street brokerage filed for bankruptcy. At
the time, Lehman had some 3,000 employees in Asia in 10 offices,
with roughly 1,300 in Tokyo and 800 in Hong Kong.
To keep Lehman bankers from leaving, Nomura offered a wide
range of guaranteed pay packages to ex-Lehman staffers, irking
legacy Nomura bankers and jacking up costs at the bank.
BIG IN JAPAN, BUT ...
Bhattal, who took over as president of the wholesale
division in April 2010, a move that was meant to reinforce the
bank's commitment to international expansion and help retain
talent following the exodus of many key ex-Lehman staff.
With Bhattal gone, there are now just four ex-Lehman
executives left among Nomura's senior management: William
Vereker, who is joint head of investment banking, Tarun Jotwani,
head of global markets, John Phizackerley, CEO of the EMEA
regional business, and Philip Lynch, CEO for Asia ex-Japan.
While Nomura succeeded in certain areas and continued as the
dominant investment bank in Japan, its league table status
outside Japan never really showed it gaining much ground on the
major banks.
Nomura ranked first in Japanese equity capital markets in
2011, working on $6.8 billion worth of deals, but outside its
home base it ranked just 32nd in Asia Pacific, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"Investment banking remains dominated by U.S. and European
banks, and it's been very difficult for any Asian bank to break
into the industry," said Ronald Wan, managing director at China
Merchant Securities in Hong Kong.
"Japanese banks' influence has also weakened since the
1990s, and they've had a lot of trouble trying to gain enough
traction here in the region."
The wholesale division's woes pushed Nomura to a group net
loss of 46.1 billion yen in July-September, its first quarterly
loss in more than two years.
Bhattal told Reuters in an interview at the time that
conditions in the investment banking industry were as tough as
during the 2008 financial crisis.
Nomura's stock has lost three-quarters of its value since
the Lehman deal, dropping its price-to-book value below 0.5 and
triggering Japanese media to speculate that it could become a
takeover target of one of the big Japanese commercial banks.
The earnings downturn also prompted Moody's Investors
Service to place Nomura Holding's Baa2 debt rating under review
for possible downgrade. At the current level it is two notches
above speculative grade.
