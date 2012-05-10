* Five-year wait period for cashing shares is unique

* Nomura and rivals had instituted 3-year wait period last year

* Move reflects industry changes post-2008 (Adds background, details)

By Michael Flaherty and Denny Thomas

HONG KONG, May 10 Nomura has made it mandatory for managing directors to wait five years before they can cash the share portions of their bonuses, sources said on Thursday, the longest waiting period for such a payout at an investment bank in the latest pay cycle.

Last year, Nomura and other investment banks moved to make employees wait for three years to cash out the share portion of an annual bonus, wh ich for managing directors in the industry can be at least $1 million in cash and shares -- on top of a $250,000 per year salary.

Moving to a five-year vesting period for all managing directors sets Nomura apart from the rest of the sector, and is the first time in recent memory that an investment bank has extended stock awards for an entire group of bankers over such a long stretch. Unlike most banks, Nomura's fiscal year ends on March 31. Bonuses are communicated in early May.

The five-year vesting period for MDs only applies to the 2011-12 pay cycle, sources said. Whether the bank maintains that policy or not will be reviewed next year.

The bank's bonus plan underscores the changes ripping through the banking industry, among them a massive overhaul in how bankers are compensated following the 2008 financial crisis and new global regulations.

"Nobody has done it that long. Five years is very unique," said an executive recruiter who works with investment banks. "It's caused a bit of a splash at Nomura," said the head hunter, who did not want to be named because he works with the bank.

Deferring pay over the long term is viewed by some shareholders and regulators as a way to ensure that banks and bankers take less risk that could severely damage the franchise and the economy, as it did in 2008. Up until 2008, bankers were, on average, paid a roughly 50-50 combination of cash and stock that vested in a year.

In the years prior to 2008, it was not uncommon for some bankers to earn tens of millions of dollars in bonus for a year's worth of work. To stay competitive, some banks, including Nomura, offered bankers guaranteed pay packages to entice them to stay for at least a year or two.

Hefty bonuses and guaranteed contracts are giving way now to deferred stock, smaller cash agreements, and higher salaries.

WEAK EARNINGS POWER

Nomura, like most other banks, saw a decrease across the board in annual pay and bonus, according to sources. Reducing Nomura's costs, including the amount it pays its senior bankers, forms a big part of CEO Kenichi Watanabe's drive to address the firm's relatively weak earnings power.

While Nomura has produced a string of strong profits, it registered an annualised return-on-equity of just 0.6 percent, compared with Goldman Sachs' 12.2 percent. Japan's largest brokerage suffered a tough first half, and its wholesale division ended up loss-making for the year.

Some senior managing directors at Nomura were told that their entire 2011-12 bonus would be a five-year stock deferral, according to a source, who did not mention how many bankers this involved. Other managing directors would be given cash as part of their bonus, along with the stock deferral, the source said.

In addition to cash and stock, Nomura offers employees a unique stock award scheme that allows them to cash out of certain shares on a quarterly basis, sources said.

A Tokyo-based spokesman for Nomura declined to comment.

For executive directors at Nomura, on down to analysts, year-end bonus pay included a mixture of cash, the quarterly shares, and stock options with a three-year vesting period.

NEW ERA

Almost all Wall Street banks have slashed bonus and restructured compensation due to slowing revenues and in response to public outcry over outsized banker pay. In Asia global investment banks this year cut pay as much as 40 percent as a slowdown in revenues in the region hit.

"People were bracing for a crap year and they got what they were expecting," a second Nomura banker said.

Bonus cuts ranged widely across the bank, Nomura sources said, with some bankers receiving no bonus at all, while others saw bonus cuts of between 30 percent and 50 percent -- in line with cuts at other peers.

Nomura's global expansion began with the purchase of Lehman Brothers' Asia, Europe and Middle East divisions in 2008. The bank, which dominates investment banking activity in Japan, has since struggled to take the combined group and make it into the top global, investment banking franchise it envisioned. (Additional reporting by Lawrence White, Nishant Kumar, Emi Emoto and Nathan Layne; Editing by Ed Lane and Muralikumar Anantharaman)