Dec 26 Nomura Holdings Inc : * SEC says instinet to pay more than $800,000 to settle charges it ignored red

flags in soft dollar scheme * SEC says instinet approved soft dollar payments to San Diego-based j.s.

oliver capital management despite clear signs the payments were improper * SEC says has separately charged j.s. oliver and its president Ian Mausner for

their alleged wrongdoing * SEC says instinet did not admit or deny wrongdoing