TOKYO Dec 28 Nomura Holdings said on Wednesday it would become the first Japanese financial group to be allowed to make private equity investments in China and would invest in a private equity fund managed by Jiu You Equity Investment Management LLP.

Japan's largest investment bank did not disclose how much it would invest in the Shanghai-based fund management firm, which focuses on the high tech and biopharmaceutical industries.

"The investment positions Nomura to enhance its local business platform and contribute to the further advancement of industry and the capital markets in China," Nomura said in a statement. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)