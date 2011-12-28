TOKYO Dec 28 Nomura Holdings
said on Wednesday it would become the first Japanese financial
group to be allowed to make private equity investments in China
and would invest in a private equity fund managed by Jiu You
Equity Investment Management LLP.
Japan's largest investment bank did not disclose how much it
would invest in the Shanghai-based fund management firm, which
focuses on the high tech and biopharmaceutical industries.
"The investment positions Nomura to enhance its local
business platform and contribute to the further advancement of
industry and the capital markets in China," Nomura said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)