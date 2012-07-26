LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - Nomura's insider trading disgrace
has led not just to a monumental management shake-up but it
might actually consign the firm to history.
Rumours were starting to swirl on Thursday that Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) could be priming a takeover bid in
order mainly to gain control of Nomura's fabled retail
distribution network, at a time when Nomura's stock price has
been hammered and is trading around 38% off its yearly highs.
If a bid were to materialise, it's likely that BTMU would
shutter Nomura's wholesale division and rely for
institutional business on existing arrangements, including its
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities joint venture.
This would be an ignominious end to Japan's pre-eminent
investment bank and broker-dealer whose recently-initiated
aspirational global build-out will not ultimately have lasted
much longer than the insider trading investigation itself.
And of course the timing couldn't have been worse for the
investment banking industry, coming as it does on the heels of
the Libor fixing investigation at Barclays and others. It
provides evidence of yet another banking culture beset by
corrupt behaviour.
Making matters worse, while Barclays cooperated fully with
regulators around its Libor fixings, Nomura reportedly dragged
its feet and was slow to respond to requests for information.
In the circumstances, it was perfectly right that the
illegality cost group CEO Kenichi Watanabe his job, along with
that of Takumi Shibata, group COO, chairman and CEO of the
wholesale vision, and architect of the takeover of the Lehman
businesses and the international expansion strategy.
The pair had been lifers at the firm, joining, respectively,
in 1975 and 1976. Five other senior executives are also leaving
at the end of July: Hitoshi Tada, chairman of Nomura Securities
since March 2012 (previously retail CEO and deputy president and
co-COO of Nomura Securities); Yugo Ishida, president of Nomura
Asset Management; Yoshinori Go, vice chairman of Nomura Asia and
head of the recently-established ASEAN office; Takaaki Naito,
CEO of the firm's India office since March but previously head
of asset finance; and Philip Lynch, president and CEO of Nomura
International (Hong Kong).
Back in January, Lynch, an ex-Lehman banker, had been tipped
as a potential candidate to replace then-wholesale division CEO
Jesse Bhattal, who was fired at the beginning of the year along
with global markets head Tarun Jotwani.
If anything, it's surprising that more managers in the
direct line of fire haven't been fired, although that
undoubtedly remains an option.
Watanabe has been replaced as group CEO by Koji Nagai, who
was only promoted to president of Nomura Securities in March of
this year. Atsushi Yoshikawa, regional CEO of the Americas, will
take over from Shibata as group COO and CEO of the wholesale
division.
In a back to the future scenario, Lynch has been replaced as
Asia CEO by the man he replaced in the role in early 2010,
Minoru Shinohara, who at the time went back to Tokyo to run
Nomura's global ECM and DCM businesses. As the most senior
executive directly involved with the firm's new-issue
businesses, the highly regarded Shinohara might count himself
lucky to still be in a job.
On the banking side, former joint head of global investment
banking Hiroyuki Suzuki (who recently relocated to Hong Kong in
that role) has been moved to the corporate office as co-group
CAO.
William Vereker, the London-based other IB head, now has
Kentaro Okuda, previously co-head of M&A, as his new oppo. As
much as anything else, the firm has lost so many senior
executives that it's going to have to rebuild right across the
board at a difficult time for the industry.
What I find so shocking is market participants glibly say
that passing inside information in Japan's capital markets is
common practice.
SMBC Nikko was recently rapped over the knuckles with a
business improvement order after board members were found to
have passed inside information around parent Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group's 953bn yen equity offering back in January
2009; while JP Morgan is being investigated over the passing to
a hedge fund of non-public information about Nippon Sheet
Glass's 37bn yen equity offering, on which it was joint global
co-ordinator.
The Nomura investigation uncovered a culture of sleaze and
illegality at the heart of the firm's equity deal-making engine.
The equity syndicate desk passed inside information about
follow-on stock offerings in Tepco, Inpex and Mizuho to the
institutional sales desk, which then passed them to clients.
Nomura not only pocketed the underwriting fees on the deals;
it also picked up the stock borrow when clients it had illegally
tipped off shorted the stock and it earned the brokerage
commission when those same clients bought shares to settle the
trades. Nomura has now admitted it's highly possible that there
were more cases than the three already identified.
The investigation has been ongoing for almost two years -
not too long after Nomura acquired Lehman Brothers' businesses
in Europe and Asia and set out on a path to stake a bigger claim
of the international investment banking and global markets
wallet.
I'd already said back in January in a blog entitled: "Nomura
should ditch its global ambitions" that this initiative was
flagging and the firm was struggling to make headway and that it
should stick to its home market.
I'd heard subsequently that my blog caused a major blow-up
at senior management levels of the firm in Tokyo. After this
fiasco, maybe they'll heed my advice.
ALL IN THE NUMBERS
The numbers tell a story: in global ECM underwriting, Nomura
ranks 15th YTD with a 2% market share. In Asia, it ranks 14th
with a 1.4% market share.
In its domestic market, it ranks first with a 42.3% market
share, a multiple of 2.5 times second-placed SMBC Nikko. The
differences aren't so stark in M&A where Nomura ranks 10th in
global announced M&A and 11th in Europe. But it's still top dog
in Japan where it has advised on more than twice as many deals
as Morgan Stanley in second place.
That said, the impact of the scandal has already been felt:
Nomura was kicked off the government's US$6bn Japan Tobacco
share sale; Japan Finance Housing Agency, a government agency,
dropped Nomura from two mandated debt deals; while Saitama
Resona Bank dropped Nomura from a retail-targeted subordinated
bond offering. Some fund managers are reportedly refusing to
deal with the firm.
Where the scandal leaves Nomura is anyone's guess. At
Thursday's press conference, newly-appointed CEO Nagai said
rather ominously: "We will make bold choices about what we focus
on" and spoke of a new global strategy, saying the firm would
not simply stick to how it did things in the past.
On the analyst call, Yoshikawa said, in equally ominous
fashion: "we will review our strategy for the wholesale business
operations".
The wholesale division is already in the midst of a severe
cost-cutting drive. Whether the two new top executives were
referring to a full takeover or something more drastic in its
business operations only they know, but I have a feeling we're
nowhere near the end of this saga.
(Keith Mullin is Editor-at-Large for the International
Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication; www.ifre.com)