LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - Nomura's insider trading disgrace has led not just to a monumental management shake-up but it might actually consign the firm to history.

Rumours were starting to swirl on Thursday that Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) could be priming a takeover bid in order mainly to gain control of Nomura's fabled retail distribution network, at a time when Nomura's stock price has been hammered and is trading around 38% off its yearly highs.

If a bid were to materialise, it's likely that BTMU would shutter Nomura's wholesale division and rely for institutional business on existing arrangements, including its Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities joint venture.

This would be an ignominious end to Japan's pre-eminent investment bank and broker-dealer whose recently-initiated aspirational global build-out will not ultimately have lasted much longer than the insider trading investigation itself.

And of course the timing couldn't have been worse for the investment banking industry, coming as it does on the heels of the Libor fixing investigation at Barclays and others. It provides evidence of yet another banking culture beset by corrupt behaviour.

Making matters worse, while Barclays cooperated fully with regulators around its Libor fixings, Nomura reportedly dragged its feet and was slow to respond to requests for information.

In the circumstances, it was perfectly right that the illegality cost group CEO Kenichi Watanabe his job, along with that of Takumi Shibata, group COO, chairman and CEO of the wholesale vision, and architect of the takeover of the Lehman businesses and the international expansion strategy.

The pair had been lifers at the firm, joining, respectively, in 1975 and 1976. Five other senior executives are also leaving at the end of July: Hitoshi Tada, chairman of Nomura Securities since March 2012 (previously retail CEO and deputy president and co-COO of Nomura Securities); Yugo Ishida, president of Nomura Asset Management; Yoshinori Go, vice chairman of Nomura Asia and head of the recently-established ASEAN office; Takaaki Naito, CEO of the firm's India office since March but previously head of asset finance; and Philip Lynch, president and CEO of Nomura International (Hong Kong).

Back in January, Lynch, an ex-Lehman banker, had been tipped as a potential candidate to replace then-wholesale division CEO Jesse Bhattal, who was fired at the beginning of the year along with global markets head Tarun Jotwani.

If anything, it's surprising that more managers in the direct line of fire haven't been fired, although that undoubtedly remains an option.

Watanabe has been replaced as group CEO by Koji Nagai, who was only promoted to president of Nomura Securities in March of this year. Atsushi Yoshikawa, regional CEO of the Americas, will take over from Shibata as group COO and CEO of the wholesale division.

In a back to the future scenario, Lynch has been replaced as Asia CEO by the man he replaced in the role in early 2010, Minoru Shinohara, who at the time went back to Tokyo to run Nomura's global ECM and DCM businesses. As the most senior executive directly involved with the firm's new-issue businesses, the highly regarded Shinohara might count himself lucky to still be in a job.

On the banking side, former joint head of global investment banking Hiroyuki Suzuki (who recently relocated to Hong Kong in that role) has been moved to the corporate office as co-group CAO.

William Vereker, the London-based other IB head, now has Kentaro Okuda, previously co-head of M&A, as his new oppo. As much as anything else, the firm has lost so many senior executives that it's going to have to rebuild right across the board at a difficult time for the industry.

What I find so shocking is market participants glibly say that passing inside information in Japan's capital markets is common practice.

SMBC Nikko was recently rapped over the knuckles with a business improvement order after board members were found to have passed inside information around parent Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's 953bn yen equity offering back in January 2009; while JP Morgan is being investigated over the passing to a hedge fund of non-public information about Nippon Sheet Glass's 37bn yen equity offering, on which it was joint global co-ordinator.

The Nomura investigation uncovered a culture of sleaze and illegality at the heart of the firm's equity deal-making engine. The equity syndicate desk passed inside information about follow-on stock offerings in Tepco, Inpex and Mizuho to the institutional sales desk, which then passed them to clients.

Nomura not only pocketed the underwriting fees on the deals; it also picked up the stock borrow when clients it had illegally tipped off shorted the stock and it earned the brokerage commission when those same clients bought shares to settle the trades. Nomura has now admitted it's highly possible that there were more cases than the three already identified.

The investigation has been ongoing for almost two years - not too long after Nomura acquired Lehman Brothers' businesses in Europe and Asia and set out on a path to stake a bigger claim of the international investment banking and global markets wallet.

I'd already said back in January in a blog entitled: "Nomura should ditch its global ambitions" that this initiative was flagging and the firm was struggling to make headway and that it should stick to its home market.

I'd heard subsequently that my blog caused a major blow-up at senior management levels of the firm in Tokyo. After this fiasco, maybe they'll heed my advice.

ALL IN THE NUMBERS

The numbers tell a story: in global ECM underwriting, Nomura ranks 15th YTD with a 2% market share. In Asia, it ranks 14th with a 1.4% market share.

In its domestic market, it ranks first with a 42.3% market share, a multiple of 2.5 times second-placed SMBC Nikko. The differences aren't so stark in M&A where Nomura ranks 10th in global announced M&A and 11th in Europe. But it's still top dog in Japan where it has advised on more than twice as many deals as Morgan Stanley in second place.

That said, the impact of the scandal has already been felt: Nomura was kicked off the government's US$6bn Japan Tobacco share sale; Japan Finance Housing Agency, a government agency, dropped Nomura from two mandated debt deals; while Saitama Resona Bank dropped Nomura from a retail-targeted subordinated bond offering. Some fund managers are reportedly refusing to deal with the firm.

Where the scandal leaves Nomura is anyone's guess. At Thursday's press conference, newly-appointed CEO Nagai said rather ominously: "We will make bold choices about what we focus on" and spoke of a new global strategy, saying the firm would not simply stick to how it did things in the past.

On the analyst call, Yoshikawa said, in equally ominous fashion: "we will review our strategy for the wholesale business operations".

The wholesale division is already in the midst of a severe cost-cutting drive. Whether the two new top executives were referring to a full takeover or something more drastic in its business operations only they know, but I have a feeling we're nowhere near the end of this saga.

(Keith Mullin is Editor-at-Large for the International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication; www.ifre.com)