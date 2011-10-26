TOKYO Oct 26 Nomura Holdings , Japan's
largest investment bank, is planning major cost cuts that will
like have the biggest impact on its loss-making European
operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Some Nomura executives are calling to make cuts totalling as
much as $1 billion a year and to refocus on profitable
operations in the United States, Japan and rest of Asia, the
newspaper said.
An announcement of its plans could come as early as Nov. 1
when Nomura is scheduled to announced its quarterly results, the
newspaper said.
But the paper added the cost-cutting plans could yet be
scrapped, scaled back or implemented in stages.
Nomura spokeswoman Joey Wu declined to comment on the
report.
Shares of Nomura were down 1.1 percent in morning Tokyo
trade, in line with the broader market.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)