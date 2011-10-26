* Nomura discussing major cost cuts, focus on Europe-WSJ

* Some execs want annual cuts of up to $1 bln-WSJ

* Plans not set, could still be scrapped-WSJ

* Nomura has room to make more cuts-analyst (Adds background, analyst comment)

TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan's Nomura Holdings is planning major cost cuts that will likely have the biggest impact on its loss-making European operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some executives at Japan's top investment bank are calling to make cuts totalling as much as $1 billion a year and to refocus on profitable operations in the United States, Japan and the rest of Asia, the newspaper said.

An announcement could come as early as Nov. 1 when Nomura is scheduled to report quarterly results, though there is a chance the cuts could be scrapped, scaled back or implemented in stages, the newspaper said.

Nomura spokeswoman Joey Wu declined to comment.

A major restructuring would mark a scaling back of Nomura's ambition of reaching the top tier of global investment banks following its acquisition of the Asia and European businesses of Lehman Brothers in 2008 after its collapse.

Nomura had said in July that it would look to slash $400 million in costs in its wholesale operations, and in September it set out to cut about 400 employees globally, mostly from its ailing European business.

"The $400 million target has been announced but there is room for further cuts. Personnel costs are piling up," said Miki Murakami-Chia, an analyst at Fitch Ratings, which this month cut its outlook on Nomura to "stable" from "positive".

Globally investment banks have been slashing jobs and streamlining operations to cope with a downturn in financial markets and given the uncertain economic outlook, especially in Europe where a debt crisis is still brewing.

Reflecting the tough conditions, Nomura is expected to post a net loss of 41.5 billion yen ($545 million) for the July-September quarter, according to the average estimate of three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Nomura were down 0.7 percent, in line with the broader market. ($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)